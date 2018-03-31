Will uphold state’s rights on Cauvery, says Tamil Nadu chief minister

Assuring that interests of Tamil Nadu and its farmers will be secured in the Cauvery issue, chief minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said the state will oppose the Central government’s petition in the apex court and seek that the river water management board be set up at once.

He said he has directed counsel for the state to argue in “an effective manner” in the Supreme Court to reject the Central government’s clarification plea, which he said was against the court verdict, at the admission stage itself and seek necessary directions to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

Charging the opposition DMK with not doing anything on the issue despite being part of the Congress-led UPA for ten years, Palaniswami recalled the steps taken by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa to get the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal notified in the government gazette.

“The government, which is functioning on the path laid down by Amma, will take all steps to uphold Tamil Nadu’s rights on the issue of Cauvery and protect the interests of farmers”, he added.

In a bid to buy time, the Central government on Saturday moved the Supreme Court filing a clarification petition and asking for three months for implementing its judgment in view of the May assembly elections in Karnataka while the Tamil Nadu government sought contempt proceedings against the Centre for its failure to constitute the CMB and the CWRC as directed by the top court.