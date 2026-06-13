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Will work for 33% quota for women: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced that his government would work towards implementing 33% reservation for women in all legislative bodies

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 12:56 pm IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that his government would work towards implementing 33% reservation for women in all legislative bodies and reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to welfare, development and transparent governance.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu urged that the body given by God should not undergo surgery unless it is really needed.(PTI)

Addressing the public meeting, “Two Years of Trust, Development and Welfare”, at Daminedu village in Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district to mark the completion of two years of the coalition government in office, Naidu said the administration had earned the confidence of the people and was committed to preserving that trust through good governance.

Naidu asserted that the coalition government was fulfilling its election promises, including the implementation of the “Super Six” welfare schemes and other manifesto commitments. He said Andhra Pradesh had regained investor confidence through industry-friendly policies and faster clearances under the “Speed of Doing Business” initiative. The chief minister highlighted various welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP coalition government over the past two years with the support of deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan. He also outlined the services being delivered under the government’s governance reforms and acknowledged the support extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre to Andhra.

“We have provided oxygen to a state that was on a ventilator. We must all work together to place Andhra Pradesh among the leading states in the country,” he said. Calling upon elected representatives to remain people-centric, Naidu said public representatives should behave as servants of the people rather than as power centres.

“People come first for this government. The nation and the State are the coalition’s agenda. Every MLA must remember that they are here to serve,” he said.

Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office and credited the Union government for extending substantial support to Andhra Pradesh in areas such as the Polavaram project, Amaravati capital development, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the proposed Railway Zone.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan said the people of Andhra Pradesh had demonstrated that they were capable of rewriting history through their democratic verdict.

“The 2024 mandate was not merely about forming a government. It was about entrusting us with a responsibility. This was a victory of democracy over arrogance and destruction,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said the coalition was formed not to share power but to share responsibility for rebuilding Andhra.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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