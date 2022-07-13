Will you get 5,000 after getting Covid-19 vaccine? Government clarifies

WhatsApp has over 487 million WhatsApp users in India, making it one of the most popular messaging platforms in the country. However, and because of its popularity, it has often been used to spread fake news. One recent example is a message claiming 'people vaccinated against Covid-19 will receive a reward of ₹5,000 from the government'.

The message - written in Hindi - reads: 'An important information: ₹5000 will be (given) from the Prime Minister's Public Welfare to those who got the Covid-19 vaccine'.

The message also contains a link, asking users to fill in a form in order to receive the reward.

'The scheme is available only till July 30,' it reads further.

Before you start forwarding this message to others, keep in mind that all of the claims made in this are entirely fake. The claim of a ' ₹5,00 reward for getting vaccinated' is totally false. The same has been clarified by the government via the Press Information Bureau of India.

एक वायरल मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि जिन लोगों ने कोविड वैक्सीन लगवा ली है उन्हें एक ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री जन कल्याण विभाग द्वारा ₹5,000 प्रदान किए जा रहे हैं #PIBFactcheck:



▶️ इस मैसेज का दावा फर्जी है

▶️ कृपया इस फर्जी मैसेज को फॉरवर्ड न करें pic.twitter.com/AV8asQzexu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 12, 2022

Users must never click on such links, even out of curiosity. Such links may lead to a website or request to access personal information with disguised malware, according to WhatsApp.

The links can also be a part of large-scale phishing attacks. Under such circumstances, users must simply long-press a particular message to either report or block the message-sender.

Covid-19 vaccination in India is provided free of charge at government facilities.

In private hospitals, the same is capped at a certain price depending on the vaccine or the state where you are. There is no program where beneficiaries receive monetary incentives to get the jab against coronavirus.

