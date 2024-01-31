Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims stone-pelting at Rahul Gandhi's car in Bengal; Congress says ‘wrong news’

New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday claimed the windscreen of Rahul Gandhi's car was smashed near the Bihar-Bengal border in suspected stone pelting. The Congress later clarified that it was “wrong news”. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had claimed unidentified persons threw stones at Gandhi's car.

"A huge crowd had come to meet Rahul ji in Malda, West Bengal. In this crowd, a woman suddenly came in front of Rahul ji's car to meet him, due to which the brakes were suddenly applied. Then the glass of the car broke due to the rope used in the security circle. People's leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting for justice against the injustice being done to the people. The public is with them, the public is keeping them safe," the Congress wrote on its X handle.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Chowdhury had claimed unidentified persons threw stones at Gandhi's car.

“Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to overlooking. This is a small incident but something could have happened too,” he told ANI.

The alleged attack took place in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Katihar on Tuesday. He carried out a road show in the Bihar district on Wednesday morning. He later left for West Bengal through Malda.

Also read: On BJP's Rahul Gandhi 'inauspicious' jab, Congress ally's 'halal vs jhatka' retort

Gandhi later alighted the vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspected the damaged car.

Congress vs Mamata Banerjee on seat sharing

This comes amid tension between Congress and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said her party will contest the Lok Sabha elections alone. She said she had made an offer that the Congress refused.

Also read: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury issues apology to Derek O'Brien

Later, senior members of her party accused Chowdhury of being an agent of the BJP and blamed him for Banerjee's decision.

Chowdhury last week issued a public apology to Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien for calling him a foreigner.

"I conveyed my regrets to MR DEREK O'BRIEN for a word inadvertently uttered by me to him as FOREIGNER," he wrote on X.

The Congress has been trying to mollify Mamata Banerjee. Recently, Jairam Ramesh claimed the INDIA bloc is unimaginable without Mamata Banerjee.

The Congress and Trinamool are apparently still discussing an agreement.

With inputs from PTI