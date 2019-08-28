e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

Wing Commander S Dhami becomes first female officer to become Flight Commander

Dhami took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase, recently. Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit meaning that she is the number two in the unit after the commanding officer.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:14 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Wing Commander S Dhami is the first female officer to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit.
Wing Commander S Dhami is the first female officer to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit.(ANI Photo)
         

Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander S Dhami has become the first female officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit.

Dhami took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase, recently.

She is a permanent commission officer of the flying branch in the Air Force and has been flying choppers.

Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit meaning that she is the number two in the unit after the commanding officer.

Her elevation in the flying branch is moving a step closer towards women officers commanding units and formations in the service.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 08:08 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    PV SindhuICC Test RankingINX media caseSalman KhanJasprit BumrahRRB Group D examP ChidambaramWar trailerPriyanka ChopraBala TeaserMS DhoniRBIChandrayaan 2Narendra ModiArvind Kejriwal
    don't miss