Cold wave, winter chills grip north India: See today's list of coldest places

Updated on Dec 27, 2022 11:35 AM IST

Cold to severe cold wave situations will continue to grip northern India in the next two days, according to IMD.

BySnehashish Roy | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

North India continues to grapple with the cold wave as temperatures hit sub-zero in some areas for a second consecutive day. A thick layer of fog covers parts of the Indo-Gangetic Plain, bringing daytime temperatures to nearly zero in many areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold to severe cold conditions for parts of north India over the next two days. The weather department has also said parts of Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and western Rajasthan will experience dense to very dense fog in the next 24 hours due to light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels. The intensity of fog is likely to reduce thereafter. Delhi recorded a temperature of seven degrees Celsius Tuesday morning and the lowest (over the country's plains) was recorded in Rajasthan's Churu at zero degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

Here is the list of coldest locations recorded Tuesday morning:

1) In the mountainous region, Leh recorded -8.6 degrees Celsius followed by Himachal Pradesh's Keylong with -7.29. Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg recorded a temperature at -4.8 degrees Celsius and Srinagar was at -3.8 degrees.

2) Barkot is among the coldest places in Uttarakhand with temperatures hitting 1.81 degrees Celsius. Balachar in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar recorded the lowest temperature in Punjab at 3.61.

3) Jafarpur Kalan was the coldest place in Delhi with the temperature recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius. The average temperature in the city remains around seven degrees.

4) Fursatganj in Uttar Pradesh recorded the coldest temperature at seven degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature, in plains, was recorded in Rajasthan's Churu with zero degrees Celsius.

cold wave
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
