Winter Session 2023 Live: Debate on ethics panel report likely on Day 2

The Winter Session in Parliament kicked off with the likelihood of heated debate on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion following the submission of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report on the ‘cash-for-query’ case which failed to find its way to the floor of the House. However, the Opposition leaders have been demanding a debate on the matter before any decision was made.

Meanwhile, a motion by the Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha saying AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension so far is “sufficient punishment” was adopted by a voice vote. Following this, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar allowed Chadha to attend the ongoing session. The privileges panel however held the AAP MP guilty of presenting misleading facts to the media regarding the amendment seeking referral of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha passed the Post Office Bill, 2023, seeking to repeal the 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act and amend laws regarding the postal services of the country.

The winter session is effectively the last window for the government to clear legislation before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It will be conducted in 15 sittings till December 22.