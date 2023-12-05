Winter Session 2023 Live: Debate on ethics panel report likely on Day 2
The Winter Session in Parliament kicked off with the likelihood of heated debate on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion following the submission of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report on the ‘cash-for-query’ case which failed to find its way to the floor of the House. However, the Opposition leaders have been demanding a debate on the matter before any decision was made.
Meanwhile, a motion by the Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha saying AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension so far is “sufficient punishment” was adopted by a voice vote. Following this, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar allowed Chadha to attend the ongoing session. The privileges panel however held the AAP MP guilty of presenting misleading facts to the media regarding the amendment seeking referral of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha passed the Post Office Bill, 2023, seeking to repeal the 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act and amend laws regarding the postal services of the country.
The winter session is effectively the last window for the government to clear legislation before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It will be conducted in 15 sittings till December 22.
- Tue, 05 Dec 2023 09:54 AM
Winter Session Live: What is Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed in LS on Day 1?
The Lok Sabha passed the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on Monday. The Bill is in line with the government's drive to repeal all those pre-independence Acts which have become obsolete and lost their utility.
The Bill will amend the Advocates Act, 1961, by adding provisions of Section 36 of the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879, in the former Act to reduce the number of superfluous enactments of statute book.
- Tue, 05 Dec 2023 09:27 AM
Winter Session Live: What is the new Post Office Bill which was passed in both Houses?
On Day 1 of the Winter Session, both Houses passed the Post Office Bill, 2023, through voice votes.
- The Bill seeks to replace the 125-year-old colonial-era Indian Post Office Act, 1898, that currently governs postal services in India.
- One clause of the bill, however, drew significant opposition from some MPs for threatening people’s privacy by allowing a government-appointed officer to intercept, open or detain any item for national security and allied reasons.
- Clause 9 empowers the central government to notify any officer to “cause any item in course of transmission by the Post Office to be intercepted, opened or detained in the interest of the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, emergency, or public safety or upon the occurrence of any contravention of any of the provisions of this Act or any other law for the time being in force”. Read more
- Tue, 05 Dec 2023 09:08 AM
Winter Session Live: Amit Shah likely to move bills seeking amendment of J&K reorganisation law
Union home minister Amit Shah today likely to move the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 provides for the reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Bill increases the total number of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from 83 to 90. It also reserves seven seats for Scheduled Castes and nine seats for Scheduled Tribes.
- Tue, 05 Dec 2023 08:53 AM
Winter Session Live: Rajya Sabha to discuss country's economic condition
Members of the Rajya Sabha are likely to discuss the prevailing economic situation of the country today. According to PTI, a notice moved by TMC MP Derek O'Brien on the matter has been accepted and scheduled for 2 pm for discussion.
- Tue, 05 Dec 2023 08:49 AM
Winter Session Live: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives notice to discuss death penalty of 8 ex-Navy personnel in Qatar
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demands discussion on the death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar.