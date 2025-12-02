Winter session: Govt prepared to discuss every matter in country, says Kiren Rijiju

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday criticised the Opposition for disrupting parliamentary proceedings for the second consecutive day, urging members to allow the Houses to function according to established rules and procedures. The winter session of Parliament will be held till December 19. (PTI photo)

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Rijiju said Parliament must give space to all political voices, including smaller parties, and cannot be stalled by a handful of Opposition groups pressing for a single issue.

“We do not find any issue in the country as small, but Parliament is run on rules and procedures. You (Opposition) cannot subdue other issues because of one subject. There are several political parties, even smaller parties with one member. We must listen to everyone. Two-three parties jointly stalling the parliamentary proceedings is inappropriate,” he said.

Rijiju attributed the continued disruptions to what he termed the Opposition’s “frustration of election defeat”, warning that such conduct was eroding public confidence in them.

“There are always victories and defeats in elections. I had lost in elections, so did Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his first election. But, it is incorrect if you exert your anger in Parliament due to the frustration of your election defeat,” he said.

The minister emphasised that the government was prepared for substantive discussions on all major national issues, including electoral reforms, and reiterated his appeal for cooperation.

“We are not going to back off. We are prepared to discuss every matter in the country,” he assured.

Rijiju also informed the House that a meeting with Opposition leaders had been convened to find a constructive path forward that would “listen to everyone”.

The winter session of Parliament will be held till December 19. Last year, the winter session was held between November 25 and December 20.