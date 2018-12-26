‘Witchcraft practitioner’ sacrifices mother-in-law, drinks her blood

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his mother-in-law to gain mastery over witchcraft at Rangamati village in Ranchi under Silli police limits.

Police station officer-in-charge, Chiranjit Prasad said Fhalindra Lohra was arrested on Monday night for killing his mother-in-law Sakuri Devi, 45.

The accused had come to his wife’s house last week. His father-in-law, Parna Lohra, found Devi’s body around 4pm on Monday and informed the police.

Fhalindra had fled upon seeing his father-inlaw. He was later arrested from a relative’s house.

“Fhalindra confessed that he was a practitioner of witchcraft. To obtain greater powers, he killed Devi with a sharp weapon and then drank her blood.”

Police also found a duck with its neck severed along with a buffalo calf with injuries on its neck.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 08:01 IST