Home / India News / With 12,390 new infections, Odisha sees sudden increase in Covid-19 cases
india news

With 12,390 new infections, Odisha sees sudden increase in Covid-19 cases

The total cases now stand at 5,88,687 including 4,82,345 recoveries and 2,273 deaths. At present, there are 10,4016 active cases in the state.
ANI | , Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 11:48 AM IST
The state also recorded 22 Covid-related deaths while 8,665 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.(ANI)

Odisha recorded a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases on Friday as the state reported 12,390 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.

As many as 10,649 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Thursday.

The state also recorded 22 Covid-related deaths while 8,665 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Out of fresh Covid cases reported, 6,938 people got injected in quarantine, while 5,452 caught the infection from local contacts.

The total cases now stand at 5,88,687 including 4,82,345 recoveries and 2,273 deaths. At present, there are 10,4016 active cases in the state.

As per the government data, the state has tested 1,07,69,312 samples so far.

One of the worst-hit districts of the state is Bargarh, which has reported 507 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among other 31 districts of the states.

Odisha recorded a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases on Friday as the state reported 12,390 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.

As many as 10,649 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Thursday.

The state also recorded 22 Covid-related deaths while 8,665 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Out of fresh Covid cases reported, 6,938 people got injected in quarantine, while 5,452 caught the infection from local contacts.

The total cases now stand at 5,88,687 including 4,82,345 recoveries and 2,273 deaths. At present, there are 10,4016 active cases in the state.

As per the government data, the state has tested 1,07,69,312 samples so far.

One of the worst-hit districts of the state is Bargarh, which has reported 507 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among other 31 districts of the states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus odisha news
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police shares post inspired by Harry Potter to spread this message

Bakery puts suspect’s image on cookies after robbery, post goes viral

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP