With 14,989 fresh Covid-19 infections, India's active cases surge past 1.7 lakh
A day after recording daily infections around 12,000, India on Wednesday registered a little spike in daily infection reporting 14,989 new cases in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the 24-hour infection tally was at 12,286. Recoveries reached 10,812044 with 13,123 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. With an infection tally higher than the recovery, India's active caseload on Wednesday stood at 1,70,126.
On Tuesday, India's active cases were around 1.68 lakh. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat are contributing maximum to the number of daily cases, the Union health ministry said.
Six states and UTs, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Chandigarh, Punjab and Gujarat, have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 2 per cent. Maharashtra leads all the states with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02 per cent, the ministry said on Tuesday.
Maharashtra reported 7,863 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the state's caseload to 21,69,330.
Kerala on Tuesday reported 2,938 new Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths.
Punjab on Tuesday reported 730 new Covid-19 cases, while Tamil Nadu and Gujarat added 462 and 454 new cases, respectively.
The Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to several states witnessing this sudden spike in the number of daily infections to ascertain the reason behind the rise.
The sudden spike in daily infections comes after the Covid-19 situation became stable in January. The rise is seen as a combined effect of restrictions being eased everywhere and people slipping into the comfort of complacency.
Several states have imposed local restrictions to contain the spread of the infection. Vaccination is also gaining pace as the second phase of the drive is now open to senior citizens and those with co-morbidities between the age group of 45 to 59.
