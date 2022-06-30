With 18,819 cases, India’s daily Covid tally highest after gap of 130 days

India on Thursday saw a spike in its daily Covid tally after a gap of 130 days as 18,819 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 4,34,52,164, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.

The active cases have climbed to 1,04,555 and constitute 0.23% of the total cases. The active case tally crossed the one-lakh mark after 122 days.

Thirty-nine patients died and 13,827 recuperated from Covid in the last 24 hours and the cumulative counts of deaths and recoveries have climbed to 5,25,116 and 4,28,22,493, respectively.

On Monday this week, a spike of 17,073 cases was seen. Tuesday and Wednesday saw 11,793 and 14,506 Covid cases, respectively.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 4.52 lakh samples were tested for Covid in the last 24 hours and the total tests are over 86.23 crore.

On the vaccination front, 14,17,217 doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours and the overall vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.61 crore, according to health ministry data.

Over 193.53 crore doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement category, the ministry said.

"More than 11.59 crore (11,59,52,475) balance and unutilised Covid Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added.

