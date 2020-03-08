With 19 of 34 positive cases, Delhi/NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus

Mar 08, 2020

The National Capital Region appears to be the hotbed of coronavirus in India with 19 of a total of 34 cases arising from the region. Three more cases were reported on Saturday which took the total tally to 34.

A Delhi resident, who had a travel history to Italy was the first one to test positive from the region. Six of his family members in Agra also tested positive for the virus.

14 tested positive for the virus in a group of Italian nationals at ITBP’s quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi. An Indian national also confirmed for the virus. The group had travelled to Rajasthan wherein two other Italian tourists tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur.

A Paytm employee from Gurugram, a person in Ghaziabad and a man from Uttam Nagar also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week from the NCR region.

As of now, two people have been reported positive for the virus in Ladakh, two in Jaipur, one person in Tamil Nadu, a techie from Hyderabad and six people in Agra who caught the infection from the Delhi resident.

India had earlier reported three cases of coronavirus, all from Kerala, who recovered successfully.

The global death toll from the virus has crossed over 3,000 with over 90,000 infected with the virus in over 70 countries.

There are 80,695 confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China. Of the 20,500 people who are currently undergoing treatment, more than 5,260 of them are in serious condition.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently 101,927 coronavirus cases worldwide. There have been 413 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China as over 90 countries have been affected by the virus.