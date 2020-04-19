e-paper
Home / India News / With 5 more Covid-19 deaths, Gujarat’s toll nears 60; infections surpass 1,600

With 5 more Covid-19 deaths, Gujarat's toll nears 60; infections surpass 1,600

Coronavirus Update: In Gujarat, the number of coronavirus disease cases in Ahmedabad district have crossed the 1,000-mark.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Municipal workers disinfect health workers after their visit to a containment zone in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Municipal workers disinfect health workers after their visit to a containment zone in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Saturday, April 18, 2020.(PTI)
         

Gujarat health officials said on Sunday five more deaths related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been reported in the state, taking the toll to 58, according to news agency PTI.

With 228 new Covid-19 cases, Gujarat tally of infections also went up to 1,604 with Ahmedabad reporting 140 of them, PTI said citing health officials.

The news agency also said that the number of coronavirus disease cases in Ahmedabad district crossed the 1,000-mark.

There were 280 new coronavirus disease cases, the highest in a single day, in the state on Saturday and the majority of them were from Ahmedabad.

On Saturday morning, 176 cases and seven deaths were reported in Gujarat. In the evening, another 104 positive cases and five deaths were recorded. Out of these 104, Ahmedabad reported 96 cases, Vadodara 3, Bhavnagar 2 and Panchmahal, Sabarkantha and Mahisagar one each.

Ahmedabad had the maximum 862 positive cases, followed by Vadodara at 158, Surat 153, Rajkot and Bhavnagar 30 each, Anand 27, Bharuch 22, Gandhinagar 17, Patan 15, Narmada 11, Panchmahals 9, Banaskantha 8, Chotta Udepur 6, Kutch, Botad and Mehsana 4 each, Porbandar 3, Gir-Somnath, Dahod, Kheda and Sabarkantha 2 each and Jamnagar, Morbi and Aravalli one each.

“Out of the total 1,230 active cases, the condition of 1,220 is stable while 10 are on ventilators due to critical condition,” Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary of the health and family welfare department, said on Saturday.

Seven patients were discharged on Saturday after treatment, taking the total to 93 in Gujarat.

“In the last 24 hours, health authorities have drawn 2,664 samples, with 277 testing positive and 2,387 negative. The total tests till now are 26,102, of which 1,376 were positive and 24,726 negative,” Ravi had said on Saturday.

The number of quarantined people in the state is 16,925, including 14,471 at home, 2266 in government facilities and 188 in private facilities.

