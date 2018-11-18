Khattar is ‘justifying rapes’, tweets Arvind Kejriwal on Haryana CM’s remark

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks on rapes that many cases were filed as a fallout of arguments between people who knew each other, drew sharp reactions, with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of “justifying rapes”.

Khattar had made the comments while addressing a gathering in Kalka on November 15.

“The incidents of rape haven’t increased. These used to happen before as well. Today, only the concerns have grown. 80-90% of the incidents happen between people who already know each other. In most cases, they roam around together for some time, and when a quarrel happens one day, an FIR is filed, saying he has raped me,” Khattar had said.

Sharing Khattar’s speech on Twitter, Kejriwal said: “CM sir is justifying rape. This is the reason why incidences of rape are increasing in Haryana and rapists are not caught... they roam around free.”

“If this is the mentality of a state’s Chief Minister then how do you expect the women to be safe?” he asked, adding that women in Haryana are simply furious with Khattar.

अगर किसी प्रदेश के CM ऐसा सोचते हैं, तो वहाँ लड़कियाँ सुरक्षित कैसे हो सकती हैं? CM साहिब रेप को justify कर रहे हैं। यही कारण है की हरियाणा में रेप बढ़ रहे हैं और बलात्कारी पकड़े नहीं जाते, खुले घूम रहे हैं। https://t.co/Il6Fwgf1xj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 18, 2018

Hitting out at the Khattar, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the statement deplorable.

“Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark. Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes? Deplorable!” Surjewala tweeted.

Khattar on Sunday clarified, saying he did not use the word consent. “I did not say sehmati (consent). I said between known people. This is not what I say, but are facts from investigations. This should not be politicised,” he said.

Kejriwal also re-tweeted a message posted by AAP leader in Haryana, Naveen Jaihind, who demanded that Khattar apologise to all rape survivors and victims of sexual harassment.

“Does the chief minister have rapist mentality? Khattar sir is not ashamed. Speaking like a ringleader of the rapists. Instead of punishing the rapists, he is promoting them. When a 5-year-old is raped, with whom does she roam around? The CM should apologise to rape survivors and victims of sexual harassment,” Jaihind said in his tweet.

The AAP national convener and Khattar have been in a tiff over the past few weeks as he has been trying to woo voters from Haryana in the 2019 polls by inviting them to Delhi to see AAP’s Mohalla clinics and government schools. Khattar has dismissed the clinics as “halla (chaotic) clinics”.

On Saturday, Kejriwal was stopped allegedly by BJP workers from entering Haryana’s Karnal district where he was to speak at a meeting.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 14:12 IST