With cards and cake, UP govt school to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:15 IST

Like last year, students of government primary and upper primary schools, Narur, located on the outskirts of the Varanasi, are set to celebrate PM Narendra Modi 69th birthday on Tuesday with enthusiasm.

In 2018, the PM had celebrated his birthday with the students of these two government schools. The students have made special arrangements for the occasion. They have drawn birthday cards bearing best wishes and pictures of PM Modi. They have also composed a special poem for the occasion.

The primary school has some 90 children. “A birthday cake will be cut in the school to mark the PM’s birthday,” said school headmistress Chandravati Sharma. She said all children will participate in the celebration.

Extending her wishes to the PM, the headmistress of upper primary school, Narur, Madhulika Pandey said, “Kids have made special preparations for the occasion. A cake will be cut and sweets will be distributed among children.”

The upper primary school has 60 kids. The school got a mini library last year and was beautified ahead of the PM’s visit. The children will also send birthday greetings to the PM.

Gaurav Kumar, a class 4 student at the primary school, has made a card with a message ‘Happy birthday to you honourable Prime Minister’. He is one among the few students PM Modi had interacted with during his visit to the school last year.

Recalling his meeting with the PM, the boy said the PM had blessed him and asked him to focus on his studies. Vaishnavi Sharma, another class 4 student, had recited a couplet when PM Modi interacted with her.

Shweta Vishwakarma, then a class 5 student at the primary school, had also spoken to the PM. “Were you afraid of anything in your childhood,” she had asked the PM. “The PM told me that his mother asked him not to be afraid of anything because God is everywhere,” she recalls.

Shweta has prepared a beautiful card with four photographs of PM Modi. There are many congratulatory messages on the card. Recalling the day when the PM visited his school, Chandan Vishwakarma, a class 6 student, said, “That was a very special day. PM Modi visited our school and met all of us. He motivated us for study. With the help of our teachers, we have made preparations for PM Modi’s birthday celebrations.”

Kashi region BJP has also made special arrangements for the PM’s birthday celebrations.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 08:14 IST