With eye on Koch-Rajbangshi votes in Assam and WB, Amit Shah to visit ‘Maharaj’
- Ananta Rai, who claims to be a descendant of the Koch-Rajbangshi dynasty, is said to have considerable influence among the 18.5 lakh Koch-Rajbangshi voters in Assam and seven districts of West Bengal.
Amid increased political activity in poll-bound Assam and West Bengal, Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Guwahati on Wednesday night on a ‘private visit’, the Assam unit of the BJP said.
After spending the night at Guwahati, Shah will go to Chirang district in lower Assam on Thursday to meet Ananta Rai who heads a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples’ Association (GCPA).
Rai, who claims to be a descendant of the Koch-Rajbangshi dynasty that ruled over parts of Assam and West Bengal, was bestowed the title ‘Maharaj’ (King) by GCPA in 1998 and resides in a palatial house at Satipur village in Chirang.
“Amit Shah will arrive at Guwahati around Wednesday midnight. He will leave for Chirang on Thursday on a private visit and return to Delhi later in the day. We have no other information beyond that,” said Assam BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami.
Terming inclusion of Cooch Behar district in West Bengal as violation of treaty signed on August 28, 1949 between the union government and Maharaja Jagaddipendra Naryan as the Koch-Rajbangshi dynasty, GCPA has been demanding creation of a separate state or autonomous body for their people.
Rai is said to have considerable influence among the 18.5 lakh Koch-Rajbangshi voters in Assam and seven districts of West Bengal including Coch Behar, which has a significant Rajbangshi population that can swing fortunes in the nine assembly seats in the district.
During his visit, Shah will have lunch at Rai’s house on Thursday and is expected to seek the latter’s support for the coming assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal due in April-May. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are expected to accompany Shah.
“Amit Shah is coming to have a meal at my place and we all are very happy about it. We will serve him a traditional Koch-Rajbangshi meal and discuss politics,” Rai had told journalists on Tuesday.
Security has been tightened in Chirang ahead of Shah’s visit with central forces sanitizing Rai’s residence in Satipur and areas adjoining it. The Union home minister who visited Assam on January 24 and addressed two rallies doesn’t have any other engagement during this visit.
Koch-Rajbangshis are one of the six communities in Assam that are demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Since the BJP had promised to grant that, discussion on it is also likely during Shah’s meeting with Rai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfortunate that Aadhaar Act was challenged in court: PM Modi
- In 2018, the apex court upheld the constitutionality of the Aadhaar Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services Act, 2016 (Aadhaar Act) and the 12-digit unique identity scheme.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iqbal Singh, arrested for Red Fort violence, sent to 7-day police custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India making studied progress in shifting to renewable energy sources: PM Modi
- India making studied progress in shifting to renewable energy sources: PM Modi at World Sustainable Development Summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to change FDI rules for e-commerce sector: Som Parkash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘It is important to differentiate between 'Andolanjeevis' and 'Andolankaris’'
- The Prime Minister while replying to the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday said that the country needs to learn to differentiate between ‘andolanjeevis’ and ‘andolankaris’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drones, dog squads used as rescuers face slush, debris at Uttarakhand tunnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indeed it’s God’s grace that world shook due to Covid but we were safe: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India and China start pulling back tanks from southern bank of Pangong Lake
- The Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army have started taking first steps to withdraw armoured elements from the heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With eye on Koch-Rajbangshi votes in Assam and WB, Amit Shah to visit ‘Maharaj’
- Ananta Rai, who claims to be a descendant of the Koch-Rajbangshi dynasty, is said to have considerable influence among the 18.5 lakh Koch-Rajbangshi voters in Assam and seven districts of West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court to pronounce verdict in MJ Akbar's defamation case on Feb 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We walked out because...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury explains Congress' decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam to discontinue mandatory Covid-19 tests at airports, railway, land routes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi’s reply to motion of thanks on President’s address: Top 5 quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Lok Sabha address, PM Modi says Congress 'divided and confused'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox