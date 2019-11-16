With meal price hike, fares to go up for 3 express trains

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 02:05 IST

Passengers will now have to shell out 3-9% more if they opt for standard meals on Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto express trains.

The Indian Railways has decided to increase tariffs for these trains with a hike in standard meals served on these through its subsidiary — the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism (IRCTC) — from March 29, 2020.

The Railways has also decided to introduce a snack meal with regional cuisine at the rate of ₹50 per meal. It will also offer biryani as a standard meal variety owing to its popularity, according to a circular issued by the Railway Board. Passengers will also have the option of chicken curry in standard non-veg meal.

The revision in charges will be applicable only for those who opt for catering services.

According to the new rates, a cup of tea will cost ₹35 in AC First Class, up by ₹6; breakfast ₹140, up by ₹7; and lunch and dinner ₹245, up by ₹15.

In AC Second Class, AC Third Class and AC chair car, a cup of tea will cost ₹20, up by ₹5; breakfast ₹105, up by ₹8; and lunch and dinner ₹185, up by ₹10.

“The tariffs of Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto trains have been revised after six years since the last revision in 2013, while the tariff of standard meals for mail/express trains after seven years ... With a view to arrive at realistic prices, a committee was nominated by the Railway Board to examine and recommend the revision in menu and tariffs of these services…Based on the reports of the committee, the revised menu and tariffs have been notified...,” the ministry of railways said in a statement on Friday.