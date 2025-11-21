Without contest, this abroad return makes surprise entry into Nitish Kumar's cabinet

Deepak Prakash, son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, emerged as a surprise pick in the Nitish Kumar government. Patna, Nov 20 (ANI): Newly sworn-in Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the swearing-in ceremony, in Patna on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Aftab Alam Siddiqui )

Despite not being an MLA or a member of the Legislative Council, Prakash was sworn in on Thursday as the sole minister from his party by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

There had been speculation that Kushwaha’s wife, Snehlata, who won the Bihar polls from the Sasaram seat, might find a place in the new cabinet. The RLM, an NDA ally, recently won the Bajpatti, Madhubani, Sasaram and Dinara seats in the assembly elections.

His party, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, contested six seats, won four, and ended up with one ministerial berth in the 10th Nitish ministry.

Also Read | 3 women, 1 Muslim name: Inside new Nitish Kumar-led Bihar cabinet; portfolios to be known today

Studied abroad, returned to India recently

Party insiders say Prakash, relatively unknown in state politics, has only recently returned to India after completing his studies abroad, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Prakash said, "My father is my inspiration. That is the reason I decided to join politics. The news of my induction into the Cabinet came as a surprise for me."

Political observers note that Prakash will now have six months to secure membership in either House of the state legislature in order to continue as a minister.

Along with Nitish Kumar, 26 others took oath of office on Thursday to be part of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led cabinet of Bihar.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Samrat Choudhury and Vijay Kumar Sinha also took oath on Thursday.

The big swearing-in ceremony which was attended by top dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.