Woman, 32, mother of two rappels down 155-feet mountain blindfolded in record 58 seconds
A 32-year-old-woman and mother of two daughters made a world record by rappelling down blindfolded from a 155-feet mountain in 58 seconds.
Selvi at the age of 32 rappelled down blindfolded from a 155 feet high rock mountain at Malaipattu village in Sriperumbudur Taluk of Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to ANI, Muthamil Selvi said, "Being an Indian woman and mother of two daughters, I wanted to achieve something. When I stood at a height of 155 feet, I just closed my eyes and imagined about the women in our society. Thus slowly, gathering courage, I triumphed over the struggle and achieved this world record."
She also added, "All women are potentially capable of doing anything and everything. Men need to support them. Let all women shine in the world and all men support them in their lives.
The record was entered in the UNICO Book of World Records and was certified by an official adjudicator R. Sivaraman.
