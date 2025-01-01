Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman, 4 daughters found dead in Lucknow hotel

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 01, 2025 01:21 PM IST

Deputy police commissioner (central) Raveena Tyagi said the woman’s son, Mohammad Arshad, who has been taken into custody, and his father, Badar, are the prime suspects

Lucknow: The bodies of a 45-year-old woman and her four daughters, aged between 9 and 19, were recovered from a hotel room in Lucknow’s Nak on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Police said the woman and her daughters were seen outside their hotel room before 1am. (Representative photo)
Police said the woman and her daughters were seen outside their hotel room before 1am. (Representative photo)

Deputy police commissioner (central) Raveena Tyagi said the woman’s son, Mohammad Arshad, who has been taken into custody, and his father, Badar, are the prime suspects. “We are actively searching for Badar. The family is from Agra. They arrived in Lucknow on December 29 and booked a hotel room for two days,” said Tyagi.

Also Read: Cooch Behar double murder: One body found in almirah, another in septic tank

Tyagi said the hotel staff told police that the woman and her daughters were seen outside the room before 1am. “Investigations are underway and we are trying to find the motive behind the crime.” Tyagi said that injuries on the bodies suggested the five were strangled. “The absence of any resistance raises suspicion that they were sedated before the murders,” she said.

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Arshad told to the police that he and his father allegedly murdered the five before Badar fled the hotel

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On