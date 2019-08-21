Woman accuses husband of losing her in gambling, dowry harassment

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:24 IST

LUCKNOW: A 25-year-old pregnant woman has alleged that her husband had lost her to a fellow gambler, barely three months after their marriage in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur district, the police said.

The woman submitted a written complaint to district authorities on “Tehsil Diwas” on Tuesday, a block-level event held every week to redress public grievances.

Sanjay Tyagi, inspector of Mohammdi police station, confirmed that the woman’s application has been forwarded to him for further investigation and he has contacted both the parties to settle the issue.

According to the complaint, Leelawati got married to Vipin Kumar of Kandharpur village under Mohammdi police station around two-and-a-half years ago. She alleged that soon after her marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her, demanding a motorcycle as dowry.

She claimed Kumar had bet her and lost her to a friend, Rajesh. Leelawati claimed her husband then asked her to go with Rajesh, but she ran away to her parental house.

She said that the issue was resolved when her parents promised to give a motorcycle to her husband following which she started living with her in-laws again.

Leelawati approached the district authorities on Tuesday when her husband and in-laws allegedly forced her out of their house again, demanding more dowry.

Inspector Sanjay Tyagi, said the woman’s husband had denied the allegations. He said that both the parties have been called to the police station. A first information report (FIR) will be registered if they fail the resolve the issue mutually.

Earlier this month, a man addicted to gambling and alcohol, had bet his wife after running out of money and allegedly allowed a friend and relative to gang-rape her after losing his stake.

The police had registered an FIR against her husband and two other suspects and the probe is on.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 23:24 IST