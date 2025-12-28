Woman beaten to death over dowry dispute; husband, sister-in-law arrested in Maharashtra’s Palghar

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and sister-in-law following a domestic dispute in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Sunday. Police officers stand at the crime scene (Representational Image/REUTERS)

The incident took place in the MB Estate area of Virar West, where the victim, Kalpana Soni, lived with her husband and in-laws, news agency PTI reported.

According to the police, Kalpana married Mahesh Soni in 2015 and had been subjected to physical and mental harassment by her in-laws, which frequently led to arguments.

More details of the case

Senior inspector Prakash Kawale of Bolinj police station said that during an altercation on Saturday, Kalpana demanded the return of her dowry and said she would leave the house.

“After her demand, Mahesh and his sister, Deepali Soni, allegedly assaulted Kalpana on the head with a sharp weapon,” Kawale said. Neighbours rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The accused initially claimed that Kalpana had died after slipping and falling in the washroom.

However, doctors confirmed that her death was caused by severe beatings.

The couple’s seven-year-old daughter was not at home at the time of the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by Kalpana’s maternal uncle, police registered a case of murder against the two siblings and arrested them.

A local court has remanded the accused to police custody for seven days, Kawale said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)