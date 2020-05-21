Woman claims her Covid-19 positive husband is missing, hospital says man cremated

india

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:15 IST

A woman in Hyderabad, who was discharged along with her two daughters from Gandhi Hospital on May 16 after undergoing treatment for Covid-19, claimed that her 42-year old husband, also a Covid-19 patient, was missing.

The hospital authorities, however, declared that the man died on May 1 and was cremated the following day by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities after duly informing his family members.

The woman, Alampally Madhavi from Vanasthalipuram colony, posting on Twitter that her husband A Madhusudhan (42), a rice mill worker, had not come home along with them when they were discharged on May 16. She tagged Telangana Information Technology minister KT Rama Rao in her tweet.

Madhavi complained to the minister that her husband was admitted to King Kothi Hospital on April 27 and later taken to Gandhi Hospital on April 30.

Madhavi futher claimed that the hospital authorities had not taken her permission to complete the process and hadn’t even shown the body identification. They had not shown any evidences like cremation video, photos or his belongings to her.

“On May 16, when we were discharged, we questioned the hospital authorities about my husband, but they did not give proper reply. They first said he was still on ventilator but later said he was not alive. We request you to help in probing my husband’s missing case,” she said.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr M Raja Rao issued a statement stating that the woman’s husband, who was also suffering from bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome, had succumbed to Covid-19 on May 1 evening, a day after he was admitted to the hospital.

“As per the procedure, the family members were informed and following the protocol, the dead body was handed over to police and their acknowledgement was taken. On enquiry, it was known that the body was cremated by the GHMC. All due procedures were followed,” he said.

While sympathising with Madhavi’s family, Rao said it was wrong to defame the hospital and doctors and other staff who were treating hundreds of Covid-19 patients risking their lives.

Madhavi told reporters that she strongly believes her husband was alive. She disputes the claim of Gandhi Hospital superintendent that the family was informed about the tragedy.

“Let them show evidence to whom they had informed and from whom they had obtained consent or no objection letter,” she asked.