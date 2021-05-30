Woman held for killing brothers she was in relationships with

A 40-year-old woman, who allegedly killed her husband with the help of her brother-in-law five years ago, was apprehended for also murdering the brother-in-law to marry another man in Bhopal, said police on Sunday.

Police officials said the woman confessed to killing her husband five years ago to be in a relationship with her brother-in-law after she was interrogated on Friday over the latest murder.

Police officials said they have arrested the 40-year-old resident of Damkheda area of Bhopal and her tenant Rajesh Bisoriya under section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. Police also apprehended the woman’s son (15) and daughter (16) in connection with the case, said Irshad Wali, deputy inspector general of police, Bhopal.

HT is not disclosing the identity of the woman or her brother-in-law as it would also give away the identities of her minor children. Police said the children appeared to have helped their mother and Bisoriya in the latest murder. “The five-year-old mystery of her husband was resolved after the woman, along with her kids and tenant, beat the brother-in-law to death and the body was thrown near a residential locality on Friday,” Wali said. Police on Friday recovered the body, which was partly eaten by stray dogs and pigs.

During interrogation, the woman confessed not only to the killing of her brother-in-law, but also told police that she murdered her husband five years ago to be in a relationship with the brother-in-law. Police said she was now in relationship with her tenant and her brother-in-law, who used to live with her, objected to it.

“She said she wanted to leave her specially-abled husband to marry his brother, but her husband was not ready to divorce her and used to beat her. Five years ago, the woman and her brother-in-law strangulated the woman’s husband to death. The kids, then 10- and 11-year-old, saw their father’s murder but the woman and the brother-in-law threatened them with dire consequences, if they told anyone about the murder,” said police officer.

They buried the husband’s body in the house and the incident was never reported to the police. After her recent confession, police on Saturday exhumed the remains the husband.