Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman, her two children found murdered in Bengal’s Birbhum district: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 07:12 PM IST

A man who sells fish in the area was detained for questioning. Sniffer dogs are being used to hunt for clues: Police

Kolkata: A 25-year-old woman and her two children were found dead on Friday morning in their hut at Manager Para village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police said. A local fish seller was detained for questioning by the police.

Locals had blocked the national highway (NH)14 for around an hour demanding arrest of the culprits (Representative photo)
Locals had blocked the national highway (NH)14 for around an hour demanding arrest of the culprits (Representative photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Lakshmi Maddi, her 10-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son. Their bodies were sent to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination.

“Lakshmi’s husband, a migrant labourer, had been away from home for several months. I went to Lakshmi’s home in the morning and found her blood-soaked body wrapped in a blanket. Neighbours, who heard me shout in panic, informed the Muhammad Bazar police station,” Lakshmi’s sister-in-law Malati Maddi said.

Birbhum’s superintendent of police (SP) Amandeep said that the police have started an investigation.

“A man who sells fish in the area was detained for questioning. Sniffer dogs are being used to hunt for clues,” a local police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Locals had blocked the national highway (NH)14 for around an hour demanding arrest of the culprits.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On