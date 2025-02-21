Woman, her two children found murdered in Bengal’s Birbhum district: Police

Kolkata: A 25-year-old woman and her two children were found dead on Friday morning in their hut at Manager Para village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police said. A local fish seller was detained for questioning by the police. Locals had blocked the national highway (NH)14 for around an hour demanding arrest of the culprits (Representative photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Lakshmi Maddi, her 10-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son. Their bodies were sent to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination.

“Lakshmi’s husband, a migrant labourer, had been away from home for several months. I went to Lakshmi’s home in the morning and found her blood-soaked body wrapped in a blanket. Neighbours, who heard me shout in panic, informed the Muhammad Bazar police station,” Lakshmi’s sister-in-law Malati Maddi said.

Birbhum’s superintendent of police (SP) Amandeep said that the police have started an investigation.

“A man who sells fish in the area was detained for questioning. Sniffer dogs are being used to hunt for clues,” a local police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Locals had blocked the national highway (NH)14 for around an hour demanding arrest of the culprits.