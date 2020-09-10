e-paper
Home / India News / Woman in Tarun Tejpal case seeks cross examination via video conference

Woman in Tarun Tejpal case seeks cross examination via video conference

The case which is now in the cross examination stage has been plagued by delays for many reasons.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:01 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Tarun Tejpal, who founded the Tehelka magazine, was accused by a former colleague of sexually assaulting her in Goa in November 2013.
Tarun Tejpal, who founded the Tehelka magazine, was accused by a former colleague of sexually assaulting her in Goa in November 2013.(HT File Photo)
         

The woman who accused disgraced former editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal of sexually abusing her has sought her cross examination to be conducted through video conference because she is unwilling to travel to Goa owing to the Covid-9 pandemic and her weak health.

“The petitioner herself is a victim who lives in Delhi... had an attack of severe lung infection. Therefore, she does not want to undertake any journey during these days of pandemic,” her advocate argued in the before the Bombay high court at Goa.

The victim had already requested the trial court to examine her through “video device” and had sought the suspension of the bailable warrant “lest the victim, a woman, herself a rape victim, should be subjected to arrest and hardship.”

The high court has granted an interim suspension to the bailable warrant that was issued form the woman victim for failing to be present during the trial.

The trial court had issued a bailable warrant to the woman to secure her presence in court for the ongoing trial which is currently at the stage of the cross examination of the victim and cannot proceed unless she attends personally or the trial resumes via video conference. She would have to seek ‘bail’ of Rs 5,000 if she could not make herself present.

Through her advocate the victim moved an ‘out of turn’ petition before the High Court fearing hardship she will have to undergo should the bailable warrant stand.

The trial which resumed in September last year has been plagued by delays owing to several reasons and most recently on account of the cross examination of the woman.

The trial, which began in September 2017 was stalled after Tarun Tejpal approached the high court and later the Supreme Court challenging the framing of charges and seeking discharge in the case. The Supreme Court however, in a judgment in August last year, declined his plea and ordered that the trial be completed in six months. The trial is being held in-camera and is not open to media persons or to the public.

The Mapusa court framed all the charges levelled against Tejpal in the charge sheet filed on November 30, 2013. These include sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (criminal assault with intent to disrobe a woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

