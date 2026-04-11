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Woman injected with HIV positive blood dies by suicide in Hyderabad

A 24-year-old woman was found dead at her grandmother’s residence in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district, about 25 km from Hyderabad, on Friday morning, nearly a month after a 24-year-old man allegedly injected his own HIV-positive blood into her for refusing to marry him, police said

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:34 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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A 24-year-old woman was found dead at her grandmother’s residence in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district, about 25 km from Hyderabad, on Friday morning, nearly a month after a 24-year-old man allegedly injected his own HIV-positive blood into her for refusing to marry him, police said.

Woman injected with HIV positive blood dies by suicide in Hyderabad

According to an official from Pocharam IT Corridor police station, the woman was found hanging in her room at around 10 am when her grandmother had gone out for some work.

The accused, who happens to be the victim’s close relative, was arrested on March 15 by the police and is currently in jail on remand.

“Inquiries with her relatives said she had been in depression, ever since the accused injected HIV-positive blood into her on March 11. She took to the extreme step on Friday morning, when she was alone,” the police official said, adding that her body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

The police, who initially booked a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against the accused, would alter the case, adding Section 306 (abetment to suicide), police said.

Two days later, the family lodged a complaint with the Pocharam IT Corridor police. Based on the complaint, we launched a manhunt for the accused and arrested him on March 15 and produced him before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

telangana suicide
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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