Woman, kid’s bodies found dumped in lake in Karnataka's Mandya

Brutally murdered bodies of a 46-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half year old granddaughter were found stuffed in a gunnysack from a lake near Adi Chunchanagiri in Mandya district, the Bellur police said on Thursday. The victims were identified as Jayamma (46) and Rishika, residents of Kalkere village in Kadur taluk, Chikmagalur district. Both had gone missing on March 12 and their bodies were found on March 19. (Representative photo)

The accused has been identified as Srinivas, who is the son of the late Senappa from C S Pura in Tumkur district’s Gubbi taluk. Jayamma, who belonged to a nomadic community, often travelled to different towns in search of sustenance, occasionally spending extended periods in Adichunchanagiri.

According to the complaint filed by Jayamma’s son, Praveen, on March 15, it was during one of these visits that she came in contact with Srinivas, a resident of Chunchanahalli near Adichunchanagiri. It further mentioned that the woman had allegedly lent money to Srinivas, prompting her to visit Adichunchanagiri from her home in Kalkere on March 12, hoping to retrieve her funds. However, when she failed to return home after several days, Praveen raised the alarm, filing a missing persons report with the local police on March 18, the police said.

The police were able to locate the bodies when Srinivas, using Jayamma’s phone, callously confessed to the gruesome act to Praveen on March 18, revealing that he had murdered both and disposed of their bodies in Adichunchanagiri lake. Praveen, accompanied by the police, rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies from the Kalyani Lake.

Inspector Basavaraj Chincholi of Bellur police stated, “We have registered a case and are searching for the accused.” He further noted that both the deceased and the accused belonged to the gypsy community, with Jayamma earning her livelihood by carrying God’s photo on her head, while Srinivas worked as a labourer. “We have launched an investigation to track the accused,” he added.

District Superintendent N Yatish that following a post-mortem examination at the Adichunchanagiri hospital mortuary, the bodies of Jayamma and Rishika were released to their families.