Woman killed, family injured as landslide hits Uttarakhand's Badrinath highway

A woman pilgrim from Haryana died, while her husband and 10-year-old daughter were injured on Monday when their car was hit by a landslide near Patalganga, between Joshimath and Pipalkoti on the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched relief-and-rescue operations.(ANI)

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said the injured girl and his father have been brought to Pipalkoti for treatment.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched relief-and-rescue operations.

Shilpa (36), a resident of Haryana's Fatehabad, died on the spot.

Her husband, Ankit (40), and their 10-year-old daughter, Khwahish, were injured in the incident.

Traffic was disrupted near Pipalkoti with the landslide debris lying on the road.