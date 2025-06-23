Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Woman killed, family injured as landslide hits Uttarakhand's Badrinath highway

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 10:52 PM IST

The family's car was hit by a landslide near Patalganga, between Joshimath and Pipalkoti on the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

A woman pilgrim from Haryana died, while her husband and 10-year-old daughter were injured on Monday when their car was hit by a landslide near Patalganga, between Joshimath and Pipalkoti on the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched relief-and-rescue operations.(ANI)
Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched relief-and-rescue operations.(ANI)

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said the injured girl and his father have been brought to Pipalkoti for treatment.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched relief-and-rescue operations.

Shilpa (36), a resident of Haryana's Fatehabad, died on the spot.

Her husband, Ankit (40), and their 10-year-old daughter, Khwahish, were injured in the incident.

Traffic was disrupted near Pipalkoti with the landslide debris lying on the road.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Woman killed, family injured as landslide hits Uttarakhand's Badrinath highway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On