Woman killed over ‘infertility’ in Rajasthan, in-laws tried to burn body to conceal murder

A woman in Rajasthan was allegedly killed by her in-laws over her inability to bear children in Rajasthan's Deeg district. After killing the woman, the in-laws also tried to burn the body to conceal the incident. Residents of Kakra village grew suspicious and informed the police.(AFP)

The body of the victim, identified as Sarla, was found in a half-burnt condition by the police in Kakra village, where she resided with her husband and in-laws, NDTV reported.

Sarla originally hailed from Raunija village in the Nagar police station area, and had been married to her husband Ashok since 2005. The couple did not have any children.

The woman's in-laws had, in an alleged attempt to conceal the murder and make it look like an accident, tried to burn her body at their house. They then informed the villagers that the victim had died in a fire.

However, the residents of Kakra village, which comes under the Khoh police station limits, grew suspicious regarding the incident and informed the police before Sarla's cremation could be carried out.

Khoh police station officer Mahendra Sharma confirmed to NDTV that the cops had received information regarding the murder of a married woman named Sarla in the Kakra village.

Victim's in-laws proceeded with cremation despite police instructions

After receiving information regarding the incident, the police contacted Sarla's in-laws and instructed them to not proceed with the victim's last rites.

However, despite the cops' instructions, the family in a rush collected the victim's body and attempted to take it to the crematorium. Khoh SHO Mahendra Sharma told NDTV that attempts had been made to burn the victim's body inside the house.

However, a police team from the Khoh police station arrived at the spot before the last rites could be performed, and took possession of the body, which was half-burnt, NDTV reported. The police then took the victim's body to the Deeg Hospital mortuary.

Following this, Sarla's family reached the Deeg Hospital, and accused her husband and in-laws of murdering her. The victim's brother Vikrant alleged that Ashok used to frequently harass and beat Sarla because she had not conceived a child.

He added that the victim's family had visited Kakra village several times to intervene, following which her husband would be on good behaviour for a few days, before resuming the abuse again, according to the NDTV report.

Vikrant further said that the family had no knowledge of the incident. “We didn't even know about this. When we found out, we rushed to Kakra, but the police had already taken my sister's body to Deeg Hospital,” he said.