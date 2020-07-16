e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman killed over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha, man walks into police station with severed head

Woman killed over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha, man walks into police station with severed head

On an average, 60 witchcraft-related murders have taken place annually since 2010 across Odisha.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 08:13 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The police seized the axe used by the man to kill the woman in Odisha.
The police seized the axe used by the man to kill the woman in Odisha.(Representative Photo)
         

A man in Odisha hacked to death a woman, who claimed she knew black magic, after she failed to save his brother’s life, the police said. He later walked into a police station with the severed head and axe, they added.

The police said that Kartik Kerei of Chhatara village in Danagadi block of Jajpur district had taken his ailing cousin brother to Nandini Purti, who used to practice black magic. Nandini reportedly assured Kartik that his brother would get cured by her black magic skills.

Danagadi inspector AK Mohanty said after Kerei brought his brother home, his condition worsened. Kerei rushed Purti to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, but he died on the way.

“Angry over Nandini’s black magic skills going wrong, Kerei picked up an axe and went to Nandini’s home where he hacked her to death. He then carried the severed head to police station and surrendered,” said the inspector.

Kerei was arrested and the axe seized by police.

In a similar incident last month, a 30-year-old man in Mayurbhanj district had killed his aunt on suspicion of practising black magic and then walked with her severed head to police station. Budhuram Singh had severed the head of his aunt Champa Singh, suspecting that his daughter’s death was the result of black magic done by the 60-year-old.

On an average, 60 witchcraft-related murders have taken place annually since 2010 across Odisha.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
174 Indian nationals file lawsuit against Donald Trump’s order on H1B visa
174 Indian nationals file lawsuit against Donald Trump’s order on H1B visa
India could report over 6 crore Covid-19 cases by March 2021: IISc study
India could report over 6 crore Covid-19 cases by March 2021: IISc study
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In