e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman migrant worker found dead near Covid-19 quarantine centre in Odisha

Woman migrant worker found dead near Covid-19 quarantine centre in Odisha

The police said Subarna Majhi (30), who had arrived in Odisha from Telangana on June 4, was found dead near the quarantine centre in Khariar block of the district.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 10:04 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (File photo)
         

Odisha migrants’ tragic tryst with quarantine centres continued with a woman migrant worker from Nuapada district found dead near a quarantine centre on Wednesday.

The police said Subarna Majhi (30), who had arrived in Odisha from Telangana on June 4, was found dead near the quarantine centre in Khariar block of the district. Majhi (30), wife of Kanhu Majhi of Dabri village, had checked into the quarantine centre at Malapada village along with family members for institutional quarantine on June 4.

The police sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation into the incident. Sarpanch Radhe Rana said the district administration has been informed about the woman’s death near.

Also read: Covid-19 - 12,881 new cases, 334 deaths in last 24 hours; India’s tally crosses 3.6 lakh

This is the 19th such death across various quarantine centres in Odisha since May when migrant workers started arriving in the state amid Covid-19 pandemic. In comparison, there have been just 11 deaths in Odisha due to Covid-19 so far.

In May, Odisha set up 16,813 quarantine centres in 6,798 gram-panchayats with provision of over 7.6 lakh beds to house incoming migrant workers. The state has made it mandatory for migrant workers in rural areas to stay in quarantine centres for 14 days. In some districts, the local authorities have extended the quarantine period from 14 days to 21 days as Covid-19 symptoms may take longer than 14 days to manifest in some cases.

While Ganjam district, the epicentre of Covid-19, has reported 11 deaths since May, Nuapada and Bhadrak districts have reported two deaths each. Of the 19 deaths, three were cases of suicide.

On May 15, a 40-year-old man of Mayurbhanj district who had returned from Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh killed himself outside a quarantine centre after a tiff with his wife who stayed at the same centre.

tags
top news
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Covid-19: 12,881 new cases, 334 deaths in last 24 hours; India’s tally crosses 3.6 lakh
Covid-19: 12,881 new cases, 334 deaths in last 24 hours; India’s tally crosses 3.6 lakh
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal to China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal to China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
Satellite images show build-up at Galwan Valley where clashes killed 20 Indian soldiers
Satellite images show build-up at Galwan Valley where clashes killed 20 Indian soldiers
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In