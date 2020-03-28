e-paper
Home / India News / Woman names baby after UP cop who helped husband reach her amid lockdown

Woman names baby after UP cop who helped husband reach her amid lockdown

The woman’s husband was stuck in Noida when the lockdown began before a police officer arranged his journey to be with his pregnant wife.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
The baby was born on Thursday, the second day of the 21-day lockdown.
The baby was born on Thursday, the second day of the 21-day lockdown.(Representative Photo/Shutterstock)
         

A Bareilly woman has honoured a Noida police officer by naming her new-born after him for facilitating her husband’s trip to be with when she was expecting their first baby amid the lockdown t o check the spread of coronavirus.

“I have named my son Mohd Ranvijay Khan, the additional commissioner of police Noida, without whose help my husband would not have been able to reach Bareilly during the lockdown,” she tweeted on Saturday.

A resident of Izzatnagar locality in Bareilly, Tammana was alone at her house as her husband Anees Khan, was stranded in Noida where he works as the 21-day nation-wide lockdown began .

In desperation, she posted a video message on Facebook as the time of delivery arrived and there was no one to help her.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

The Bareilly police promptly responded and took Tamanna to a local hospital and got her admitted. “I got the message through social media in which Tamanna Khan had sought help from police. We reached out to her and subsequently requested Noida police to help bring her husband Anees to Bareilly from Noida,” said Bareilly’s Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kumar Ranvijay Singh made arrangements for a taxi to bring her husband to Bareilly. Tamanna delivered a baby boy on Thursday.

The woman has now expressed her gratitude on Twitter, thanking the UP Police, especially SSP, Bareilly, Shailesh Pandey, and additional DCP, Noida, Ranvijay Singh for their help.

“I did not have any hopes of getting any help while I was making the video. But Shailesh Pandey sir (SSP Bareilly) reached out to me and called my husband,” she said. The local police acted like my ‘Guardian Angel’ at a time when I thought she I would die alone. For me, cops are the real heroes, and I have named my child Mohammed Ranvijay Khan,” she said.

