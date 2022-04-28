Woman raped and murdered in Andhra’s Guntur; 2 arrested

The police in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Thursday arrested two people for the rape and murder of a 40-year-old woman at Tummapudi village of Duggirala block on Wednesday evening.

The accused were identified as Mareedu Shiva Satya Sairam (27) and Korrapati Venkata Sai Satheesh (24) of the same village.

“We have registered a case under Section 376 read with 511 (gang rape), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) at the Duggirala police station. The case is being investigated by Mangalagiri rural inspector of police V Bhushanam,” Guntur superintendent of police K Arif Hafeez said.

According to police officials, the woman used to stay with her two children at Tummapudi village, while her husband was away in Tirupati on business since December.

On Wednesday evening, one of their relatives went to her house and noticed her lying in an unconscious state with her clothes partially removed. He immediately called the Duggirala police and also an ambulance.

“The police who rushed there immediately took her to the Tenali hospital where she was declared brought dead. The doctors who examined her confirmed to the police that she was raped and later strangled to death,” the SP said.

The police informed the woman’s husband over phone and based on suspicions expressed by him, they launched a manhunt for the accused. “Investigation revealed that the woman was having an extra-marital affair with Sateesh, who used to frequently visit her house. On Wednesday afternoon, he took his friend Sairam to her. After spending some time with her, Sateesh forced her to have sex with his friend, too. This led to a heated argument between her and the two accused,” the SP said.

When the woman resisted them, they strangled her to death with her saree and stole her mobile phone in a bid to conceal the evidence, before fleeing from the village.

“On getting to know that the police had launched a manhunt for them, the accused surrendered to the Duggirala police on Thursday afternoon. After interrogation, we have taken them into custody,” Hafeez added.

State Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma spoke to the Guntur SP and enquired about the rape and murder of the woman. She directed that the accused get stringent punishment. She also spoke to the relatives of the victim and consoled them.

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh strongly condemned the rape and murder in Guntur district. “Such incidents have become regular happenings in the regime of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. There is no security for women under his rule,” he alleged.

