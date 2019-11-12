e-paper
Woman rider hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK flagpole in Tamil Nadu

According to the police, the 30-year-old woman, identified as Anuradha, has suffered multiple fractures in both her legs after the truck ran over them.

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:17 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
A woman rider was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole.
Merely two months after a controversy broke out over hoardings in Tamil Nadu, a woman rider was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road here.

According to the police, the 30-year-old woman, identified as Anuradha, has suffered multiple fractures in both her legs after the truck ran over them.

Anuradha, who works as an accountant at a hotel in Coimbatore, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The truck was driving behind the woman when she stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the flagpole lying on the ground. The flagpole was reportedly put up to welcome Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy, who was visiting Coimbatore.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver identified as Murugan, who is absconding. However, no action has been taken against the AIADMK workers who put up the flagpole without permission.

Madras High Court had on September 13 come down on government officials for failing to implement its orders and said that it is tired of passing orders against these hoardings.

A controversy had broken out after a 23-year-old woman identified as Subashree was crushed to death in Chennai by a water tanker after an illegal flex banner erected in Pallikaranai for the family function of an AIADMK functionary fell on the two-wheeler she was riding.

