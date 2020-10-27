e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman shot dead outside college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, accused arrested

Woman shot dead outside college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, accused arrested

The woman, a final year student of commerce in a college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, was rushed to a hospital after the attack on Monday but succumbed to her injuries, police said.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 15:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Family members of a college student, who was allegedly shot dead outside her college, block the Ballabhgarh-Sohna road during a protest demanding justice for her.
Family members of a college student, who was allegedly shot dead outside her college, block the Ballabhgarh-Sohna road during a protest demanding justice for her. (PTI Photo)
         

The man, who shot dead a 21-year-old woman just after she took an examination in a college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh on Monday, and his accomplice have been arrested, according to reports. The main accused, who the police have said knew the victim, had tried to pull the woman inside his car in a possible bid to abduct her and then shot her.

“My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her,” the victim’s father said, according to news agency ANI. “We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter,” he added.

“Nikita had come to college for an exam. Accused, Touseef, whom she knew, tried to speak to her and then shot her,” Jaiveer Rathi, Ballabhgarh’s additional commissioner of police (ACP), said.

The woman, a final year student of BCom, was rushed to a hospital after the attack but succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits and state home minister Anil Vij said a special investigation team (SIT) is probing the killing of the woman.

“Both accused involved in the brutal murder of a girl student in Faridabad last evening have been arrested. The murder weapon has been recovered. An SIT led by ACP Crime Anil Kumar will ensure quick probe and time-bound trial to ensure justice to the family,” Vij was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘Rohit not in, but injured Mayank is in all teams’: Ojha question selectors
‘Rohit not in, but injured Mayank is in all teams’: Ojha question selectors
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In