Woman smothers husband to death with help of lover in Delhi; both arrested

india

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:39 IST

A woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband by smothering him with the help of her lover, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Anita and Sanjay, have been arrested.

According to police, On May 2, information regarding the suspicious death of Sharat age 46 years, resident of Jelarwala Bagh in Delhi was received.

“The body of the deceased was preserved in BJRM mortuary for Post Mortem Examination proceedings. The PME of the body was conducted on May 4 and the doctor opined the cause of death was asphyxia due to ante mortem smothering,” police said.

Subsequently, a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and an investigation taken up.

The police further said, “During investigation wife of the deceased was interrogated thoroughly who broke down and confessed that she was in a relationship with Sanjay age 32 years who is also resident of Jelarwala Bagh. Due to that the relationship between her and husband got strained. So, they both planned to get rid of him. The local investigation also confirmed the relationship of the wife of deceased and Sanjay.”

During the investigation, it was established that in the intervening night of May 1 and 2, when the deceased fell asleep, Anita telephoned Sanjay to come over to her house and they smothered Sharat to death with the help of blanket.

Investigation of the case is in progress, police added.