Woman tracks husband's phone, sends men to rape his female friend after duo checks into Kerala lodge

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men posing as policemen in Kerala's Thrissur last month after she reportedly checked into a lodge with her married male friend.

The man was attacked and left outside a hospital with broken arms and legs, while the woman was taken away in another car and sexually assaulted. (Photo for representation) (Instagram/@kerala_police)

Five people, including the male friend's wife, have been arrested in connection with abduction and gangrape case that took place on September 22, 2026, police said on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

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The man from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu and the woman from Nilambur in Keralam had checked into the lodge near the KSRTC bus stand when his wife reportedly traced him down by tracking his mobile phone.

Gang ‘barges’ into the room, attacks duo

Posing as police officers, the gang allegedly barged into the room where the two had checked in and tied their hands and legs and forcibly took them away in a car after stuffing cloth into their mouths, according to the police.

A five-member gang allegedly assaulted the man, leaving him with broken arms and legs before abandoning him outside a hospital near Tiruppur, police said.

After abandoning him outside a hospital near Tiruppur, two of the accused, identified as Thomas and Raghupathi, allegedly shifted the woman to another car and sexually assaulted her, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that the woman reached her native place, where she was under treatment and informed the police. Wife's involvement in the case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that the woman reached her native place, where she was under treatment and informed the police. Wife's involvement in the case {{/usCountry}}

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Police suspect that the attack was carried out on a "quotation" given by the man's wife. She allegedly tracked his mobile phone location and passed it on to the gang. The wife has been identified as Devi who was arrested alongside Thomas, Paulraj, Shankar and Raghupathi.

Based on the survivor's statement, Nilambur police first initiated the investigation and subsequently handed it over to Thrissur City Police.

During the investigation led by the Thrissur Assistant Commissioner, Thomas was arrested near Nedumbassery airport.

Based on information obtained during his interrogation, three persons were apprehended from Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Palani, police said.

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The arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody.

Police said one more person, suspected of being a minor, is yet to be arrested.

Sanitation worker held for raping minor in UP

Meanwhile, a sanitation worker was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl inside a temple complex in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

A juvenile, who allegedly called the girl to the temple, has also been taken into custody, they said. The incident took place on September 29 at a room in the temple complex located in the Gaushala Road locality, officials said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's father, the minor was called to the temple by a juvenile, where the accused, identified as Satendra Kumar (22), allegedly raped her in a room and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

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