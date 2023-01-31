Woman trapped under bus in Kerala escapes unhurt

A 37-year-old woman had a miraculous escape on Monday after she got trapped under a state road transport corporation bus at Chingavanom near Kottayam in Kerala, police said.

The woman identified as K Ambili is a helper on the school bus. According to the police, she was mildly hit by a state road transport bus while helping a child cross the busy road.

After being hit, she came under the front wheel of the bus and the driver instantly applied brakes, however, she got trapped under the bus because of her long hair which got entangled on the wheel, police said.

Police said that the locals rushed to help her and called a barber who crawled under the bus and cut her hair to free the woman and escaped with minor bruises.

After getting out, the woman thanked the locals for their timely help.

“Everything happened in a few seconds. It is a second life for me. The giant wheel was about to run over me and I cried the God to save me. God helped me, otherwise, my two children would have be orphans,” Ambili said.

Police said that she suffered minor injuries and was taken for dressing at a government hospital in Changanassery.

No case was filed against the woman against the bus driver and he was let off with a warning, police said.