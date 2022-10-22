Woman, who allegedly ‘fabricated’ gangrape incident in UP's Ghaziabad, arrested: Reports

A woman from Delhi, who allegedly fabricated a gangrape case that she claimed happened in Ghaziabad, was arrested on Saturday - a day after police nabbed three of her accomplices saying they have substantiated “confessional statements”.

Police said the woman had staged the entire abduction and gangrape incident against the five suspects named in the case because they had a land dispute with her.

Police had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday of gangrape and wrongful confinement, and named the suspects based on the complaint of the woman's brother who lives in Ghaziabad. It was alleged that she was kidnapped by the five men in an SUV on Sunday night around 9.30pm while she was returning from her brother's birthday party. She was allegedly found in a gummy bag, with her hands and legs tied, near her brother's house on Tuesday at 4am, after being gangraped for two days at an unidentified location.

The woman was further claimed to be battling for her life at a hospital as an iron rod was inserted into her private parts, which the doctors later successfully removed.

“The alleged incident did not take place…[It] was planned to nail the five men (initial suspects) who had a land dispute with the woman. We have also come across evidences (from Azad’s mobile phone) which suggest that payments were also made to sensationalise the case. There have been two earlier attempts in Delhi to nail the five men and this was the third such pre-planned attempt,” Praveen Kumar, inspector general (Meerut range) told reporters during a press briefing on Thursday.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, who had earlier issued a notice to Ghaziabad Police for fast-tracking the incident and likened it to the 2012 Delhi gangrape incident, wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day, calling for setting up of a high-level committee to investigate the matter. Terming the fabrication allegations “deeply upsetting”, she also said that strong action must be taken against the woman.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

