e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman who failed to appear in UPSC exam in Jammu, found dead in Reasi

Woman who failed to appear in UPSC exam in Jammu, found dead in Reasi

The woman’s family said that she had been depressed after failing to clear the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) exams.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The woman was found dead in Reasi, about 70 km away from Jammu.
The woman was found dead in Reasi, about 70 km away from Jammu.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

A 25-year-old woman who failed to appear in her UPSC exams in Jammu on Sunday and went missing, was found dead in Reasi district on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sonam Manhas, daughter of Bhagwan Singh of Talab Tillo in Jammu.

“Her body was recovered around 6 pm on Monday. We have registered a case at Talwara police post and have also initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 Cr PC,” Reasi district’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rashmi Wazir said.

Her family had lodged a missing report at the Parade police post in Jammu on Sunday evening after she did not return home, the district police said.

The police officer said the woman had to appear in her UPSC exam at SRML Higher Secondary School at Parade Ground in Jammu city.

“The family claimed that she had left home to appear in the UPSC exams but then she didn’t turn up there at the SRML School. We also came to know that the woman had some relatives in the Sila area of Reasi.”

“Her last location was traced to Siyad Baba in Talwara -- a religious place before her cell phone was switched off and this morning (Monday) our police teams launched searches in the area. They found her body in the Siyad Baba area. It appears that she had jumped off from a hill on the rocks and not in the stream,” said the SSP.

“We found her body with a dupatta tied over her eyes. Prima facie it appears to be a likely case of suicide but we have to wait for the post mortem report and investigations,” she added

The post mortem will be performed by a team of doctors in Reasi district hospital on Tuesday.

The officer said that her family claimed that the deceased had been depressed for the past two months because she was not able to clear Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) exams.

“We don’t know how she reached Reasi from Jammu,” she added.

Reasi is about 70 km north of Jammu.

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
LIVE: India records 61,267 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 66,85,082
LIVE: India records 61,267 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 66,85,082
Mike Pompeo seeks to show united front on China despite Covid-19 pandemic
Mike Pompeo seeks to show united front on China despite Covid-19 pandemic
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Rhea Chakaborty’s judicial custody in drugs case ends today
Rhea Chakaborty’s judicial custody in drugs case ends today
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In