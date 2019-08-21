Woman, youth paraded in Karnal village, FIR registered

india

In an extra-judicial diktat, a 32-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were forced to wear garland of shoes and paraded with their faces blackened by the some residents of Danialpur village in Karnal district reportedly for having an illicit relationship.

The matter came to the fore after a video showing the act went viral on social media platforms.

Police said as per the villagers, the woman, mother of two children, had on Tuesday left her house and reached the workplace of the boy in Panipat.

It was only after her husband found the duo in Panipat and brought them back to the village that few members of their community convened a meeting.

Police said decision to punish them by parading in the village was taken in that meeting.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajay Kumar said on the complaint of the man, they have detained 10 people, while a first information report (FIR) has been registered against 20 under Sections 147, 149, 323, 342 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the SC/ST Act.

The police claimed that they had not received any complaint from the woman till the filing of this report.

