Women's quota bill fails to get two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha

The Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak Women's Reservation Bill was defeated in Lok Sabha after the government failed to get a special majority in the Parliament on Friday evening.

The women's quota bill has failed to clear Lok Sabha.

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While 298 members voted in favour of the government backing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 230 members from the opposition voted against the proposed law.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the bill failed to get two-thirds majority in the house and adjourned the proceedings.

"The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," Birla told the house.

Follow latest updates on Women Reservation Bill

Two other bills, meant for delimitation and increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, were not put to vote in the Lower House after the 131st Amendment Bill failed for get two-thirds majority. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the government would no longer pursue the two related pieces of legislation, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The voting in the Lok Sabha comes after two days of marathon debates, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other members spoke. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The voting in the Lok Sabha comes after two days of marathon debates, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other members spoke. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While the NDA camp, led by PM Modi, Shah and Kiren Rijiju argued in favour of the two-thirds reservation for women, the opposition members questioned the intention behind the law, with Rahul Gandhi saying it had “nothing to do with women empowerment”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the NDA camp, led by PM Modi, Shah and Kiren Rijiju argued in favour of the two-thirds reservation for women, the opposition members questioned the intention behind the law, with Rahul Gandhi saying it had “nothing to do with women empowerment”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The defeat has triggered due to attempts by a united Opposition, with the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, Rahul Gandhi, reaching out to TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee to consolidate votes against the motion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defeat has triggered due to attempts by a united Opposition, with the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, Rahul Gandhi, reaching out to TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee to consolidate votes against the motion. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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