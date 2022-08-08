Won’t become a dissident, vows Naidu; PM says RS Chairman’s farewell not possible

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Venkaiah Naidu for playing a key role as the Rajya Sabha Chairman as he bid adieu to the outgoing Vice President.

In his farewell speech, Modi spoke about how Naidu always worked to make the House more productive and outcome-oriented. Naidu will be demitting the office to pave way for his successor and former Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to take over, who won the vice presidential polls with a thumping majority.

Speaking at his farewell ceremony, Modi said, “Naidu might have been the first Chairman who knew how to make the House more capable and take out its best for the country, to make the Parliamentary committee more productive and outcome-oriented, with an aim to improve it. We should make his advice memorable."

“He has always had knowledge of everything that happened in the House, behind the curtains. Thus, as the Chairman, he always knew what was to come from both sides. This experience used to become a point of concern for Opposition friends,” Modi added.

Speaking about his interactions with Naidu, Modi said, "M Venkaiah Naidu and I had a lot of interactions when I worked for the party during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Venkaiahji used to say that he'd like to work in the rural development department. He had a passion for it.”

"His one sorrow during his election as VP was of giving resignation from the party due to constitutional requirements. But I feel that Venkaiahji will surely cover up his absence of five years. His work of inspiring, encouraging and rewarding all veteran members will continue," he added.

"It was very difficult for him to sit still, I used to say that lockdown would be a big punishment for him... but he made use of time... hardly any worker would be there who didn't get a call from him, during lockdown, asking about their well-being and providing help if needed," Modi further said.

Naidu said he never aspired to be the President and will not turn into a "dissident", but will continue to remain connected with people and interact with them. He said he would be missing his chair as he leaves office. “I'm very happy on one side and on the other side I feel I'll be missing you all as I'll not be in this position of chairing the House from 10th Aug onwards...."

Naidu, who has often expressed unhappiness over frequent stalling of proceedings, said people expect Parliament to discuss, debate and not disrupt. He appealed to members to observe "decency, dignity and decorum" to maintain the image and respect of the House.

"The normal feeling about politicians… Respect is declining everywhere and this is because the value systems are declining. Keep that in mind and try to do your bit," he said, advising parliamentarians to follow high standards.

(With agency inputs)