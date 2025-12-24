‘Won’t spare those who encroach monuments, govt land': Adityanath's ‘bulldozer’ warning

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday issued a stern warning against encroachment of government land, monuments and historical sites in the state. Yogi Adityanath warned of “bulldozer” action against those who try to forcibly occupy government land and use it for illegal purposes.(ANI Video Grab)

The UP CM was addressing the state assembly during a discussion on the supplementary budget.

While highlighting that improvement of security situation is the foremost priority for the BJP government in the state, Adityanath said he would “not spare” anyone who encroaches on monuments and historical sites.

“…The tendency to encroach: I assure you of this, whoever encroaches on any monument, any historical site, whoever they may be, I will not spare them…” the UP CM said.

Adityanath further assured “bulldozer” action against those who try to forcibly occupy government land and use it for illegal purposes. “If any mafia forcibly occupies residential or government land and turns it into a mall or a centre for extortion, and uses it to carry out illegal and immoral activities there, then a bulldozer will be used against them. Nobody can stop that,” the UP CM said in the assembly.

He said that the atmosphere of security in the state had changed the “perception of Uttar Pradesh”. “Every person can today say that investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment,” Adityanath said.

‘Samajwadi Party pushed state into identity crisis’: Adityanath

Taking a jibe at the Opposition Samajwadi Party in the state, Adityanath said that they had become “internally divided” and “chaotic”, and accused them of pushing the state “into an identity crisis”.

“I would like to tell the SP members that about nine years ago, when they were sitting on the treasury benches and the BJP was in the opposition, had they given these sermons to their own leadership and the government of that time, the situation of the state would have been different,” the UP CM said, according to ANI news agency.

Adityanath reiterated that the first requirement for any individual, society or institution is security, adding that there must be a rule of law and a sense of safety for everyone.