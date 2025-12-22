Codeine syrup nexus: Bulldozer action will come, don’t cry foul then, Yogi tells Opposition

In a strong reply in the state assembly, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said bulldozer action will come in the codeine-based cough syrup diversion case too and warned the Opposition not to cry foul when that happens. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday. (HT)

He was responding to the Opposition’s claims on the cough syrup issue during question hour while replying to a broader question on spurious drugs.

“When the time comes, we will be fully prepared for the bulldozer action; don’t shout at that time,” he said.

While holding photographs of some accused, he reiterated that there were links with the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, as the day’s proceedings began, leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey asked speaker Satish Mahana to hold a debate on the codeine syrup issue and at least 20 SP MLA entered the Well of the House, raising slogans in support of the demand.

At this, the speaker told Pandey, “Let the government reply on the issue first. If needed, a debate may be held.”

For his part, the chief minister also said, “The STF had apprehended Uttar Pradesh’s largest wholesaler. The Samajwadi Party had issued him a licence in 2016.”

This comment irked the SP members who decided to stage a walk-out.

He used the proverb “chor ki dadhi mein tinka” (a guilty person feels the prick of conscience) to criticise the Samajwadi Party and said not a single death has occurred in UP due to the codeine cough syrup.

“No deaths due to codeine cough syrup have been reported (in UP). FSDA (Food Safety and Drug Administration) conducts raids and takes action regularly. Similar action is also taken against companies. In UP, there are only stockists and wholesalers of codeine cough syrup. It is not produced here, its production takes place in Madhya Pradesh, and other states,” he clarified.

Presenting information about the government’s action in the case, he said, “Till now 79 cases have been registered so far, in which 225 accused have been named and 78 accused arrested. Raids have been conducted on 134 firms.”

“When the matter is investigated in depth, the same fact repeatedly emerges that a person associated with the Samajwadi Party is found to be involved. The illegal transactions also took place through the account of an office bearer of the Lohia Vahini,” he alleged.

He further said the high court has directed that a case be filed under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act in this matter.

“This entire matter is one of illegal diversion. Through this, wholesalers (Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi) have supplied it to countries and states where there is prohibition. Addicts there have developed a habit of consuming it, which has been misused.”

Stating that the question asked was not about the issue raised, the chief minister said members should come prepared after studying the matter and should maintain the dignity of the House.

Taking a dig at the leader of Opposition, he said, “At this age, a person is usually accustomed to speaking the truth, but the Samajwadi Party makes him lie even at this age.”