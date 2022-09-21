Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Won't take sides': Sonia clears air as Gehlot meets her for Congress presidential polls

india news
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 07:23 PM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has hinted of being the frontrunner in the race to become the next Congress president.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.(HT file)
BySharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

During their meeting on Thursday at 10 Janpath in Delhi, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi told Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot that she will not be taking any sides in the upcoming election for the next party president. She is said to have made the same point to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor when he met her two days ago to discuss his candidature for the party president's post.

Gehlot, who hinted only hours ago that he may enter the fray to become the next Congress president, landed in the national capital on Wednesday morning to meet Sonia Gandhi. A buzz around his candidature was created when he held a late-night meeting with MLAs in Jaipur on Tuesday, and said that if he indeed files his nomination, all the lawmakers will be asked to reach Delhi.

However, Gehlot who has thanked Congress people for showing him “faith, love and trust”, said that he will make one-last effort to convince party MP and former president Rahul Gandhi to take up the job again.

The Rajasthan chief minister is expected to fly to Mumbai later in the day, and then reach Kochi in Kerala on Thursday. In the southern state, he will meet Rahul who is busy with the grand old party's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

(With HT bureau inputs)

Topics
sonia gandhi ashok gehlot congress shashi tharoor
