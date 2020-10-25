Work for Mahakumbh 2021 to be held in two shifts for time-bound completion

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 01:14 IST

With less than three months left for the Mahakumbh and infrastructural work still going on, the Mela administration is focussing on ensuring time-bound completion of the work, by carrying out constriction in two shifts.

A monitoring committee has been set up to assess, monitor and check the Kumbh related work, which reports on a daily basis to the Mela administration.

Mela officer-in-charge Deepak Rawat is now routinely inspecting the construction worksites to gauge the pace of work.

Directing officials to start operating construction work in two shifts, Rawat has made it clear that quality and time-bound completion of the work is vital for hosting a successful Mahakumbh fair.

All the departmental officials have been directed by senior mela administration officials to adhere to the December deadline with regard to Kumbh permanent nature projects.

“By December end, we have to ensure all permanent work is completed,” Rawat said, while inspecting the Sukhi rivulet, where a 44 metre bridge construction work is going on at Bhoopatwala.

Secretary, public works department (PWD), R Sudhanshu assured that no compromise on the quality of Mahakumbh related work will be made.

“Stern directives have been given to nodal and department officials involved in Kumbh projects. Adhering to the deadline of completion of Kumbh projects by year-end is foremost priority along with the quality of the work,” said R Sudhanshu.

To ensure speedy construction work, the Mela administration had sought additional time from the Irrigation department of Uttar Pradesh to extend the Ganga canal closure from fortnight to a month this year.

The closure of the Ganga canal from October 14 to November 15 has surely increased the speed of the construction work. From the construction of bridges, new Ganga ghats to renovation-cleaning work, the canal closure extension by a fortnight is proving vital for time-bound completion of Mahakumbh projects.