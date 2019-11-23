e-paper
Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

‘Work for Maharashtra’s bright future’: PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

In a big twist to Maharashtra government formation efforts, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn- in as the Maharashtra chief minister at Raj Bhavan by governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday morning

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 09:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra (R) and PM Modi
Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra (R) and PM Modi(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Minutes after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister for a second term , PM Modi tweeted his congratulations to him and his deputy and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar.

In a big twist to Maharashtra government formation efforts, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn- in as the Maharashtra chief minister at Raj Bhavan by governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday morning. Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew, took oath as the deputy chief minister.

“I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” PM Modi tweeted.

The dramatic move came just a day after Sharad Pawar said Uddhav Thackeray will lead the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.

“We are unanimous that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the government. Once everything is finalised, the three parties will meet the governor to stake the claim to form the government,” said Pawar, who was the first to step out of the meeting. He also indicated that Thackeray will lead the government for the full five-year term.

Ajit Pawar, after being sworn-in, said he took the decision as the discussions of the alliance of the three parties Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena “was not ending”.

“There was a need to give a stable government in Maharashtra,” said Ajit Pawar.

Amit Shah, too, congratulated the new chief minister and his deputy. “I am confident that this government will be continuously committed to the development and welfare of Maharashtra and will set new standards of progress in the state,” he said.

 

Devendra Fadnavis, after taking oath of office, thanked Ajit Pawar for extending his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Fadnavis also claimed that the BJP has support of a section of MLAs and other independent legislators.

“There was a need to form a stable government in Maharashtra. I want to thank Ajit Pawar for giving us this support. Along with Pawar there are section of MLAs and other independent legislators who are supporting us. We will now prove our majority on the floor of the house,” said Fadnavis.

Maharashtra assembly election was held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24. The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 105 votes, earlier refused to stake claim to power in Maharashtra after its ally of three-decades, Shiv Sena, decided to break up over the former’s refusal to share the chief minister’s post.

When no political party could form the government, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended President’s Rule on November 12. The President’s rule was revoked this morning.

